Girl, 6, stands up to criminal wanting to steal television set

Port Elizabeth police have commended the heroic actions of a six-year-old girl who stood up to a house robber and refused to let him steal a TV.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the little girl, the daughter of a domestic worker who works for the homeowner, was watching TV at a house in Greame Road, Greenbushes at about 1:25pm on Friday when the incident occurred.

It is alleged the girl's mother had gone to her quarters to have lunch and while eating an unknown man armed with a panga entered her room.

The 27-year-old man then allegedly threatened her and took her cellphone and R1,000 before taking the woman to the main house and demanded to be shown the safe.

“When they entered the living room, he threatened the child and instructed her mother to unplug the TV set.

“The child unperturbed by the suspect’s threats refused to let the TV set go and stood guard in front of it,” Naidu said.

According to Naidu the girl responded saying she was going to call the “ouma” who was asleep in another room.

The child then ran from the living room towards the bedroom to alert the 75-year-old woman homeowner, Naidu said.