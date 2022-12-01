×

South Africa

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns

By SOWETANLIVE - 01 December 2022 - 09:24
Rams Mabote
Image: Supplied

Media personality Rams Mabote has you covered in a witty tongue in cheek new podcast that is published on SowetanLIVE on Thursday. 

Episode 2: In the second episode of the podcast, Rams, in his usual humourous perspective, dissects President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state visit to the UK and his downgrade from the luxuries of Buckingham Palace to the pothole-riddled streets of Ditsobotla. Rams also describes the bizzare story of how SA's ambassador to the US, Nomaindiya Mfeketo's domestic worker, has accused her of witchcraft and poisoning.

Episode 1:  Mabote touches on the downfall of the two lawyers who represented the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. He also chats to Muzi Khumalo, the man who bought the first printed copy of former president Jacob Zuma’s book, Jacob Zuma Speaks.

