PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns

Media personality Rams Mabote has you covered in a witty tongue in cheek new podcast that is published on SowetanLIVE on Thursday.

Episode 2: In the second episode of the podcast, Rams, in his usual humourous perspective, dissects President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent state visit to the UK and his downgrade from the luxuries of Buckingham Palace to the pothole-riddled streets of Ditsobotla. Rams also describes the bizzare story of how SA's ambassador to the US, Nomaindiya Mfeketo's domestic worker, has accused her of witchcraft and poisoning.