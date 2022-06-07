Radio listenership figures go through the roof

Fastest growing Radio 2000 a hit with 'older youth'

Listenership has gone up for many radio stations across the country, according to the latest Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMs) released by the Broadcast Research Council of SA and reflecting the performance between April 2021 and March 2022.



The numbers show that millions of people still tune into radio, whether through digital platforms or in the traditional way...