×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Rams to provide laughter over harrowing daily news

Sowetan podcast launches this week

22 November 2022 - 08:15
Mpho Koka Journalist

Seasoned broadcaster and presenter Rams Mabote is back with a new podcast that promises to give listeners a funnier side of news and current affairs.

Mabote has partnered p with Arena Holdings to broadcast his podcast show – Taking the RAMS by the HORNS on the SowetanLIVE platform...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm