South Africa

Western Cape company directors in the dock for 'PPE procurement fraud'

27 November 2022 - 10:19
Three Western Cape company directors appeared in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court this week on fraud charges related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) at the Cederberg Municipality.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva

Three Western Cape company directors appeared in court this week to answer to fraud charges related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The alleged fraud happened at the Cederberg municipality. The business bigwigs were summonsed after a lengthy investigation by the provincial commercial crime investigation unit.

Provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said they appeared in the Clanwilliam magistrate's court on Thursday.

“The first appearance of the accused is the culmination of ongoing investigations to rid the country of individuals who intend to benefit as a result of fraud and corruption. They will join their co-accused who were previously arrested on the same charges,” said Swartbooi.

The three directors were released on warning. The matter was postponed to December 6 to allow one of the accused to enlist legal services.

As the investigation continues, more arrests are imminent. Further details about the case and the unfolding investigations are expected to emerge in court,” said Swartbooi.

