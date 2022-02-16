Two denied bail in R1.9m police PPE tender case

The Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court on Tuesday denied bail to James Ramanjalum, a former manager in the police supply chain, and businessman Kishene Chetty.

The two men were among 15 people arrested last Monday in connection with corruption in a R1.9m personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement matter.

After a marathon bail hearing which started last Wednesday, Ramanjalum and Chetty were denied bail on the basis of having allegedly committed corruption while out on bail in other matters.

Bail was granted to business-person Lorette Joubert, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, Volan Prithiviraj, a former employee of the suppliers Maricha Joubert, former police officers Ramahlapi Mokwena, Lesetja Mogotlane, Veeran Naipal, Alpheus Makhetha and Kysamula Mabasa, and police clerk Marcell Marney.

The 10 were granted bail of R20,000 each.

The court ruled they must hand over their passports.

The state did not oppose bail for retired police officer Isaac Ngobeni, serving police officer Stephinah Mahlangu and civilian Salamina Khoza, who were last week granted bail of R5,000 each.

The 15 face charges of theft, fraud, forgery and corruption.

The accused were arrested for allegedly causing a supplier to unduly benefit from the procurement of latex gloves in April 2020 for the police service nationally.

The investigation uncovered the award of contracts, allegedly for the benefit of third-party front companies, which facilitated kickbacks to senior police officials.

The charge sheet alleged Chetty, owner of Siyanqoba Trading and Projects, Khoza, Ngobeni and Mahlangu falsely and with the intent to defraud misrepresented to the National Treasury that Siyanqoba was registered as a supplier of PPE in the central supplier database, was eligible to be invited to supply latex gloves to the police and that the principal business of Siyanqoba was “medical equipment and supplier”.

The state said the accused knew Siyanqoba was not registered as a supplier of PPE in the central supplier database, that it was not eligible to be invited to supply latex gloves to the police and its principal business was not as a medical equipment supplier.

The case returns to court on March 29 for the joinder of other accused, said Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

