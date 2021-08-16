Important steps taken to tackle state capture: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes several “important steps” have been taken to put a stop to state capture and corruption in the public sector.

Chief among these interventions, Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter, was the rebuilding of law enforcement agencies that were decimated during the state capture years.

Among agencies that had been strengthened, he said, are the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), SA Revenue Service (Sars), SAPS and Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Sweeping changes to the leadership of state-owned companies was among other key changes.

All the interventions would have been impossible without the revelations made at the state capture inquiry, said the president.