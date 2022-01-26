SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud

Close associates in the Free State of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule face possible prosecution after they were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for charges of corruption and fraud by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU found prominent Free State-based businessman Ben Moseme, who is a known associate of Magashule, allegedly committed fraud to score two personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders from the provincial government.

Moseme’s company, C-Squared Consumer Connectedness, which is known for organising the annual Macufe festival, allegedly scored a R4.9m PPE tender without following the proper procurement processes, the SIU has found.

The SIU said it has referred a senior official in the provincial government and owners of C-Squared to the NPA for prosecution after uncovering suspected criminal conduct.

According to the SIU, C-Squared committed fraud when it made misrepresentations on quotations it submitted when bidding for the tender and on the goods it procured.

The company was awarded a R4.9m contract to supply PPE by the Free State government.