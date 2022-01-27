NPA denies stalling prosecution of PPE tender cases

The NPA on Wednesday came out with fighting talk, saying it has already scored 15 convictions out of 16 cases related to Covid-19 corruption which have been finalised by courts

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hit back at “lies” about its apparent lack of action in prosecuting PPE tender corruption cases referred by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).



