Ramaphosa authorises release of SIU report into PPE corruption

After an 18-month investigation, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday authorised the release of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into procurement associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by all spheres of government.

“The SIU has investigated 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers with a total value of R14.3bn. Investigations have been finalised with respect to 4,549 contracts, of which 2,803 were found to be irregular. This amounts to 62% of the finalised investigations,” acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Tuesday.

Seale said investigations revealed “45 matters constituting a combined value of R2.1bn have been enrolled with the Special Tribunal on corruption, fraud and illicit money flows.

“The SIU has made 224 referrals for disciplinary action against officials in government departments or entities. The SIU has made 386 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as three referrals for executive action.”

There have been 330 referrals for administrative action, which includes blacklisting, he said.

“The rand value of actual cash and assets to be recovered on the basis of the investigation is R551.5m, while cash and assets recovered to date total R34.2m. The value of potential loss prevented by the investigation is R114.2m, while contracts set aside amount to R170.4m,” he said.