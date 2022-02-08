Fifteen accused in police procurement corruption case apply for bail

Fifteen people who were arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the SA Police Service related to the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R1.9m appeared at the Johannesburg commercial specialised crimes court to apply for bail on Tuesday.

They included two serving policemen and six former policemen who were arrested on Monday morning in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga on charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The arrests flow from a wide-ranging investigation into procurement and supply chain management at the SAPS.

The investigation uncovered the award of numerous contracts, allegedly for the benefit of third-party front companies, which in turn facilitated kickbacks to senior police officials.

Prosecutor Tilas Chabalala told magistrate Phillip Venter the state would not oppose bail for three of the accused: Salamina Khoza, 67, Isaac Majaji Ngobeni, 60, and Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu, 52.