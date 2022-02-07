Current and former cops among 15 arrested over PPE procurement

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with corruption at the SA Police Service for the acquisition of personal protective equipment worth about R1.9m.

The accused were arrested by a task team appointed by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate in Gauteng and Limpopo between 5am and 8am on Monday.

Six of the accused are former police officers, two are current serving police officers and one a serving administrative clerk. The rest are civilians linked to the supplier.