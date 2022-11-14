×

South Africa

Ombud refers aggrieved car owner to court

Insurers urged to play open cards on how claims are evaluated

14 November 2022 - 07:55
Lindile Sifile Journalist

A Pretoria business consultant was shocked  when his insurance rejected his claim and instead slapped him with a R15,000 storage and car hire bill after his Land Rover caught fire.

Leon Mbangwa, 59, of Kammeldrift East, is taking iWYZE to court in a bid to recoup the money he has lost as their client of just over a year. The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance (OSTI) has recommended the matter be heard in court as Mbangwa argues that the investigation was not done so properly and that the insurer prejudiced him...

