Ombud refers aggrieved car owner to court
Insurers urged to play open cards on how claims are evaluated
A Pretoria business consultant was shocked when his insurance rejected his claim and instead slapped him with a R15,000 storage and car hire bill after his Land Rover caught fire.
Leon Mbangwa, 59, of Kammeldrift East, is taking iWYZE to court in a bid to recoup the money he has lost as their client of just over a year. The Ombudsman for Short-term Insurance (OSTI) has recommended the matter be heard in court as Mbangwa argues that the investigation was not done so properly and that the insurer prejudiced him...
