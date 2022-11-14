Florah’s hard taxi work recognised
She was voted top woman taxi driver in Limpopo province
Limpopo’s top woman taxi driver Florah Rambau spotted an opportunity in the industry about 18 years ago when she realised that people in villages around Elim were struggling to access public transport.
Rambau, 54, who won the top award last week, started her journey in the male-dominated industry with a second-hand Toyota Venture which she bought for R40,000 in 2004. ..
Florah’s hard taxi work recognised
She was voted top woman taxi driver in Limpopo province
Limpopo’s top woman taxi driver Florah Rambau spotted an opportunity in the industry about 18 years ago when she realised that people in villages around Elim were struggling to access public transport.
Rambau, 54, who won the top award last week, started her journey in the male-dominated industry with a second-hand Toyota Venture which she bought for R40,000 in 2004. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos