South Africa

Florah’s hard taxi work recognised

She was voted top woman taxi driver in Limpopo province

14 November 2022 - 07:45
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Limpopo’s top woman taxi driver Florah Rambau spotted an opportunity in the industry about 18 years ago when she realised that people in villages around Elim were struggling to access public transport.

Rambau, 54, who won the top award last week, started her journey in the male-dominated industry with a second-hand Toyota Venture which she bought for R40,000 in 2004.  ..

