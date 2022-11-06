×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West matric pupils unable to write economics exam due to community protests

06 November 2022 - 09:18
Prega Govender Journalist
Some North West pupils could not write their economic paper 1 exam due to disruptions. File photo.
Some North West pupils could not write their economic paper 1 exam due to disruptions. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

A total of 53 matric pupils in North West could not write the economics paper 1 on Tuesday because of community protests.

This emerged during a meeting called by the department of basic education with teacher unions and governing body associations on Saturday.

According to impeccable sources, key issues in the last seven days mentioned during the meeting included load-shedding, protest action in North West, the Northern Cape and Gauteng and storm damage in the Northern Cape.

The department announced on Saturday afternoon that an urgent media briefing will be held on Sunday “because of serious concerns that have emerged posing a threat to the national exams”.

According to the media advisory, the director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, met heads of education departments.

At least 71 of the 220 question papers have already been written.

The exams started for most pupils on Monday and will finish on December 6.

TimesLIVE

 

Taxi drivers block roads in Zeerust, North West

Taxi drivers in Zeerust have blocked all entrances and exits to the North West town.
News
4 days ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Our problem is lack of sense of ownership, vision and compassion

It is not just the criminality that is debilitating, but the fact that some people still do not understand the dire situation that our country is in ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant