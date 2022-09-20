SOWETAN | SA on brink of failed state
By Sowetan - 20 September 2022 - 10:18
It would be too soon and even sensationalist to suggest that SA is a failed state.
SA does not meet the technical definition of a failed state, which is a political body that has disintegrated so badly that the government is unable to deliver basic conditions and responsibilities of a sovereign government. Furthermore, regardless of the frustrations many have, the government's legitimacy and right to rule is beyond question. In that sense, SA is not a failed state...
