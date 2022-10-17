Gangs terrorise communities as drive-by shootings escalate
Police accused of working with drug lords and turning a blind eye on crime
A number of grieving families are increasingly losing faith in the police as suspected drug gang clashes continue to claim more lives in Westbury, Riverlea and Eldorado Park.
The three areas are experiencing a rise in drive-by shootings as rival gangs, The Fast Guns and Varados, fight for drug turf control in the affected communities...
