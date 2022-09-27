×

South Africa

KZN education department concerned about protests interrupting exams

27 September 2022 - 12:23
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The KZN education department says protests have affected schools and exams. File photo.
Image: THULANI MBELE

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is concerned about service delivery protests  affecting the year-end examinations.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer said matric trial examinations concluded on Monday amid some challenges.

“What is of concern to the department is that service delivery issues from time to time threaten to disrupt school functionality and, by extension, the examination process.

“It is very disturbing that whenever communities have an issue to raise with authorities, our schools become soft targets, as community members find it easy to disrupt schools to raise their service delivery concerns,” said Frazer.

She urged communities and leaders to ensure schools don’t become targets “especially during these critical times of the end-of-the-year examinations”.

Frazer said the matric trials “have proven once again that the systems that the department have put in place to ensure that the integrity and credibility of the exams are secure and water-tight. This gives the department confidence as the national senior certificate (NSC) examination is 33 days away.”

TimesLIVE

