FIDEL HADEBE | We should take a leaf out of Cubans' book on how to protest
Cubans show how to express disapproval with government
By Fidel Hadebe - 20 October 2022 - 11:52
I watched with interest when the residents of Havana, Cuba, took to the streets to protest against the lack of electricity following the devastation of Hurricane Ian in their country. The raging storm left a trail of destruction that included the interruption of water supply, damage to electricity infrastructure and general damage to other public infrastructure, including schools and private homes.
When residents of Havana took to the streets, they did so with great dignity and respect for existing infrastructure and public amenities. As I followed the story I quickly noticed something glaring ... there was no burning of tyres or damage to vehicles and tipping over of rubbish bins. All the residents did was to chant and express their unhappiness with their government’s delays in restoring electricity to their residential areas...
