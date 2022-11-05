×

South Africa

Police appeal for information on Clermont murders

By TimesLIVE - 05 November 2022 - 16:39
Police are appealing for information after six men were shot dead in Clermont.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Detectives from the provincial organised crime unit in KwaZulu-Natal are appealing to Clermont residents to come forward with information that could assist them in arresting those behind the killings of six people in the area.

At 10.30pm on Friday, six men were shot dead, while one was injured, at an informal settlement in Clermont. The men where in a room when unknown assailants opened fire on the house, the unit said.

“These type of incidents must be condemned by all sectors of society and we are appealing to citizens to work with investigators from the provincial organised crime unit to bring the perpetrators to book. There can be no reason to justify killing people in such a brutal manner,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

All information will be treated with confidentiality and residents are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MYSAPS APP to share information, he said.

