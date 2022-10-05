FIDEL HADEBE | We can't afford to extend apartheid's hurt onto ourselves
By Fidel Hadebe - 05 October 2022 - 11:18
Anyone who disputes or doubts the damage caused by apartheid and colonialism in black communities is a denialist not worthy of any attention from any thinking human being. Apartheid and its colonialism twin disfigured the black community, tearing it apart through the migrant labour system and entrenched a stubborn mindset of violence, especially in the mind of a black man.
Nearly 30 years into democracy, we continue to see this culture of violence and destruction pushing against any development in black communities...
FIDEL HADEBE | We can't afford to extend apartheid's hurt onto ourselves
Anyone who disputes or doubts the damage caused by apartheid and colonialism in black communities is a denialist not worthy of any attention from any thinking human being. Apartheid and its colonialism twin disfigured the black community, tearing it apart through the migrant labour system and entrenched a stubborn mindset of violence, especially in the mind of a black man.
Nearly 30 years into democracy, we continue to see this culture of violence and destruction pushing against any development in black communities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos