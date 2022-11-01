×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Driver killed as truck cab plunges 50m off N3 bridge

01 November 2022 - 11:09
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The scene of the accident
The scene of the accident
Image: START via Facebook

A truck driver was killed when he crashed into a bridge on the N3 and the vehicle's cab broke loose and plunged 50m into a river.

The Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (START) dispatched its medical team after receiving a report of the accident in the Peacevale area in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday evening.

“On arrival, members found that a truck heading from Durban towards Pietermaritzburg had lost control, crashing into the side of the bridge.

“This resulted in the cab pulling away from the truck and going over the side of the bridge, dropping about 50m into the river below, leaving the trailer and the truck on the bridge.”

According to START, the team found the cab, in which the driver was trapped, was unstable.

“A decision was made to activate the high angle team and partner Netcare 911 to the incident.

“Sadly, the driver succumbed to his injuries. Specialised hydraulic rescue tools and ropes were used to extract the driver to a safe location where the scene was then handed to SAPS for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Massive delays after N3 truck crash on Town Hill

There were still traffic delays on the N3 on Saturday after a truck crashed on Town Hill, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application

The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed ...
News
1 month ago

Community members burn truck carrying 6 cars on N3

Police are investigating a case of public violence after protestors from Phumula, in Germiston on the East Rand allegedly blockaded the N3 freeway ...
News
1 month ago

Alleged truck hijacking syndicate dismantled

Suspected stolen trailers and some consignments were confiscated in a sting operation in Mpumalanga, with police arresting five suspects linked to an ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...