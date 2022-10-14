A pedestrian was killed after a truck driver allegedly lost control and slammed into him in Bluff, south of Durban, on Friday.
ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident took place around midday on Bluff Road.
He said when paramedics arrived on scene they found “total carnage”.
“It is believed that a truck lost control and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk before coming to rest against a wall,” Jamieson said.
“One person, a male believed to be in his 30s, sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.
“The events leading up to the accident are unknown. However, the police were on the scene and will be investigating further.”
Pedestrian killed in Durban truck accident
Image: ALS Paramedics
