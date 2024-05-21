Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday revealed there was communication between two of the accused — Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

As the trial continued, state witness and cellphone data analyst Gideon Gouws told the court that the two had made contact from their cellphones about three times on that day.

Two of the calls were made at 1.49pm and 3.19pm — which is a few hours before Meyiwa was killed — and were picked up by the Vosloorus cellphone tower, Gouws said.

This was of particular importance because the accused had denied knowing each other when they made their first appearance in Boksburg court in 2020.

Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus at the home of his then girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.