Police are investigating a case of public violence after protestors from Phumula, in Germiston on the East Rand allegedly blockaded the N3 freeway and set alight a truck that was carrying six vehicles on Monday night.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said no arrests had been made yet.
“The local community was protesting over electricity last night and went to the N3, where they blocked and set alight a truck with a trailer that was carrying six vehicles. Police have opened a case of public violence,” said Masondo.
Ekurhuleni Metro police spokesperson Chief-Supt Kelebogile Thepa said their officials were called to the scene after 7pm on Monday.
Thepa said no injuries or fatalities were reported.
“When we arrived, the truck was already set alight. It is alleged that there were protests happening in the area about load shedding. Members from the disaster management team came to extinguish the fire,” said Thepa.
She said on Tuesday the situation was quiet, with “no participating protestors” in the area.
On Tuesday, clean-up operations were underway on the N3 in the aftermath.
Police were monitoring the situation.
Community members burn truck carrying 6 cars on N3
Police called as Phumula residents protest over power cuts, loot truck
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
