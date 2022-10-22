There were still traffic delays on the N3 on Saturday after a truck crashed on Town Hill, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said efforts were underway to clear the scene near the Peter Brown Interchange.
“Southbound traffic, towards Durban, is currently backed up beyond Midmar Dam,” it said.
“Wet weather conditions are placing additional road safety risks on emergency services and road users. N3TC requests all drivers to prepare for further traffic disruptions by delaying their trips or by reducing speed on approach to the area. Remain vigilant and be extra cautious of stationary traffic ahead,” the N3TC added.
TimesLIVE
Massive delays after N3 truck crash on Town Hill
Image: KZN EMS
