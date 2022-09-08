Little cousins among family members who died in crash
Mass funeral to be held for 10 victims
08 September 2022 - 08:33
The youngest victim of a horrific crash that claimed the lives of nine family members and a family friend in Limpopo is a two-year-old boy who died along with his parents.
Little Othatile, his parents Victor Retshidisitswe Marite, 42, and Doreen Nwendamutsu, 38, are among 10 people, including a family friend, who died in a tragic head-on collision along the N1 bypass near Mall of the North in Polokwane on Tuesday morning...
Little cousins among family members who died in crash
Mass funeral to be held for 10 victims
The youngest victim of a horrific crash that claimed the lives of nine family members and a family friend in Limpopo is a two-year-old boy who died along with his parents.
Little Othatile, his parents Victor Retshidisitswe Marite, 42, and Doreen Nwendamutsu, 38, are among 10 people, including a family friend, who died in a tragic head-on collision along the N1 bypass near Mall of the North in Polokwane on Tuesday morning...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos