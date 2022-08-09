×

South Africa

Three killed as taxi and truck crash on Durban highway

09 August 2022 - 12:59
Orrin Singh Reporter
Three people died when the passengers of a fully loaded taxi were ejected on the M4 south in Durban after colliding with a truck.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Three people were killed and many others injured when a fully loaded minibus taxi collided with a truck and other vehicles on the M4 south of Durban on Tuesday. 

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the accident occurred shortly after 9am before Victoria Embankment. 

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find total carnage as multiple vehicles were involved in a collision. It is believed the truck, taxi and two other vehicles collided before the taxi rolled and ejected most of its occupants.” 

Jamieson said the victims were adults believed to be in their 20s and early 30s. 

At least 15 other people, including children, sustained minor to severe injuries and were transported to hospital. 

TimesLIVE

