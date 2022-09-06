×

South Africa

Nine people die in a horrific crash in Polokwane

SUV driver allegedly lost control and collided with a truck

06 September 2022 - 11:52
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
A vehicle crash that claimed the lives of nine people in Limpopo on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

A horrific crash in Limpopo has claimed the lives of nine people including two children after an SUV driver lost control and collided head on with a truck on the N1 bypass in Polokwane on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson for the provincial department of transport and community safety Tidimalo Chuene said seven people were declared dead on the scene while two more people died after being rushed to a local hospital.

“Fatigue is suspected as a possible cause of the accident. The road had to be temporarily closed for law enforcement officers and emergency services to attend the scene,” Chuene said.

Provincial MEC for transport and community safety Polly Boshielo conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.

“It is devastating to wake up to such horrific news. The bereaved families are in our prayers. We pray that they be granted strength to get through this difficult time. We continue to urge motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times for them to arrive alive at their respective destinations.”

