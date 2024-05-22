Two Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers who responded to an armed robbery at a spaza shop at Cornelius and Delvers streets in Marshalltown were wounded after a shoot-out with suspects.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officers were conducting patrols in Marshalltown when they were approached by a member of the public who reported an ongoing armed robbery at a spaza shop on Tuesday.
He said the officers arrived at the scene and were confronted by the suspects, who opened fire.
“The officers, who were also armed, returned fire. Unfortunately two officers sustained serious injuries. They were taken to hospital,” he said.
Two suspects were shot, he said. One sustained fatal injuries and the other was arrested and taken to hospital under police guard.
Two firearms were recovered at the scene.
“A case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms has been opened at Johannesburg Central police station for investigation.
“JMPD commends the swift response from the officers and we wish both injured officers a speedy recovery.”
JMPD officers wounded in shoot-out with armed robbers in Marshalltown
One suspect killed and another arrested after gunfire exchanged
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
