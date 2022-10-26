The DA’s mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has been removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence vote on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
DA's Tania Campbell ousted as Ekurhuleni mayor
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
The DA’s mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has been removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence vote on Wednesday.
The ANC is expected to field its mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni after removing Campbell. At least 100 councillors vote for the motion, while 93 voted against with the EFF opting to abstain.
Ekurhuleni becomes the second Gauteng metropolitan municipality where an ANC-led coalition has ousted a DA mayor after the takeover in Johannesburg last month. The DA's Johannesburg mayor was this week reinstated by the South Gauteng high court in what is likely to be a short-lived victory as the ANC bloc still has the numbers to retake the metro.
This is part of ANC’s plan to reclaim power in the three metros that were lost to the DA coalition after last year’s municipal elections.
The ANC was able to take over Johannesburg with the help of the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. The EFF’s abstention from voting in Ekurhuleni was not explained.
This as the EFF is said to have asked the ANC to allow it to govern the metro in exchange for its continued support in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
