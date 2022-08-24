Coalition Oversight Group (COG) chairperson Dr Corné Mulder issued a statement saying the coalition partners — the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, IFP, COPE and FF+ — had agreed on a probe after the allegations of possible impropriety in terms of the city's supply chain policies.
While speaking on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said there was a co-ordinated attack on the coalition governments of all three Gauteng metros, orchestrated by the ANC and supported by its small proxy parties.
“In Tshwane, the ANC has submitted a motion of no confidence in mayor Randall Williams, while in Johannesburg its allies, the PAC and the AIC, have done the same to mayor Mpho Phalatse. And we understand there are now similar plans afoot for mayor Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.
“This is the work of an ANC that finds itself cut off from its entire patronage network in these Gauteng metros. As a result it now cannot fund its own operation or pay its own staff, not to mention the blow this has dealt to the lavish lifestyles many of its members have become accustomed to.
“It desperately needs to get its hands back in the cash register, and it will stop at nothing in its efforts to do so. These co-ordinated attacks on our mayors — and also our speakers — are nothing short of a coup attempt by the corrupt,” Steenhuisen said.
He said the ANC would seek its allies in the coalitions to try and turn them against the DA partnerships. “Even those who have publicly vowed to never work with the ANC are now being lured into the ANC’s fight,” Steenhuisen said.
'ANC attacks on metro mayors a coup attempt by the corrupt'
Party does not want coalitions in Gauteng to work — DA
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The ANC does not want the coalitions in Gauteng to work.
This is according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who yesterday gave an update on the coalitions in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg where the party governs through multi-party coalitions.
His address comes amid a push by the ANC to remove City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams through a motion of no confidence on Thursday.
Williams faces allegations of interfering in the city’s supply chain management processes after a leaked audio recording of a meeting last year between himself and senior officials regarding an alleged unsolicited bid.
Steenhuisen said at a metro and municipal level, SA had already entered the era of coalition governments. “The vast majority of South Africans living in our cities and biggest towns no longer live under ANC local governments.
“In two years’ time this will most likely be replicated at national level as the ANC’s support continues to plummet below 50% and a broad coalition of parties learns to find common ground in service of the people,” he said.
The ANC in Tshwane has said it will table a motion of exigency during Thursday's scheduled council meeting to debate a motion of no confidence.
EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would vote alongside the ANC in Tshwane.
EFF throws its support behind ANC motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
Coalition Oversight Group (COG) chairperson Dr Corné Mulder issued a statement saying the coalition partners — the DA, ActionSA, ACDP, IFP, COPE and FF+ — had agreed on a probe after the allegations of possible impropriety in terms of the city's supply chain policies.
While speaking on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said there was a co-ordinated attack on the coalition governments of all three Gauteng metros, orchestrated by the ANC and supported by its small proxy parties.
“In Tshwane, the ANC has submitted a motion of no confidence in mayor Randall Williams, while in Johannesburg its allies, the PAC and the AIC, have done the same to mayor Mpho Phalatse. And we understand there are now similar plans afoot for mayor Tania Campbell in Ekurhuleni.
“This is the work of an ANC that finds itself cut off from its entire patronage network in these Gauteng metros. As a result it now cannot fund its own operation or pay its own staff, not to mention the blow this has dealt to the lavish lifestyles many of its members have become accustomed to.
“It desperately needs to get its hands back in the cash register, and it will stop at nothing in its efforts to do so. These co-ordinated attacks on our mayors — and also our speakers — are nothing short of a coup attempt by the corrupt,” Steenhuisen said.
He said the ANC would seek its allies in the coalitions to try and turn them against the DA partnerships. “Even those who have publicly vowed to never work with the ANC are now being lured into the ANC’s fight,” Steenhuisen said.
Tshwane governing coalition parties to hold independent probe into allegations against mayor Randall Williams
MEC Maile asks Tshwane mayor Williams to respond to claims of unsolicited bid for R26bn contract
IFP calls for probe into Tshwane mayor's conduct
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos