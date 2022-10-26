The general secretary of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), William Mabapa, was hijacked, robbed and abducted.
The union confirmed this in a brief media statement on Wednesday, saying Mabapa was accosted by armed men last week.
"NUM is breathing a sigh of relief that the general secretary did manage to survive the ordeal and came out of it unharmed.
"These are very bad and regrettable news. We are urging the police to thoroughly investigate and swiftly arrest the perpetrators. The law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned in bringing those criminals to book," said the union.
The NUM released the statement after Sunday World reported that suspects armed with shotguns pounced on Mabapa in Midrand in the evening. According to the report, he was forced to withdraw R50,000 from his bank accounts before being dropped off at a garage in Samrand in Centurion.
NUM spokesperson Luphert Chilwane told SowetanLIVE that Mabapa was also robbed of his valuables, including a laptop and cellphone.
"He was driving home and some criminals followed him and he was taken out of his car and placed in their car. They dropped him off in the middle of nowhere. We can't divulge more information because the police are conducting their own investigation," he said.
Chilwane said the union had not made a public announcement on the attack on the boss of one of the country's biggest labour unions as they were concerned about his health and wellbeing.
"It is a matter of crime and our interest is in Mabapa's wellness and make sure he is fine," he said.
Chilwane said Mabapa has taken leave and he was resting at home.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed a criminal case has been opened and no arrests have been made.
NUM confirms general secretary Mabapa was hijacked, robbed
Thugs allegedly made off with R50k
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The general secretary of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), William Mabapa, was hijacked, robbed and abducted.
The union confirmed this in a brief media statement on Wednesday, saying Mabapa was accosted by armed men last week.
"NUM is breathing a sigh of relief that the general secretary did manage to survive the ordeal and came out of it unharmed.
"These are very bad and regrettable news. We are urging the police to thoroughly investigate and swiftly arrest the perpetrators. The law enforcement agencies must leave no stone unturned in bringing those criminals to book," said the union.
The NUM released the statement after Sunday World reported that suspects armed with shotguns pounced on Mabapa in Midrand in the evening. According to the report, he was forced to withdraw R50,000 from his bank accounts before being dropped off at a garage in Samrand in Centurion.
NUM spokesperson Luphert Chilwane told SowetanLIVE that Mabapa was also robbed of his valuables, including a laptop and cellphone.
"He was driving home and some criminals followed him and he was taken out of his car and placed in their car. They dropped him off in the middle of nowhere. We can't divulge more information because the police are conducting their own investigation," he said.
Chilwane said the union had not made a public announcement on the attack on the boss of one of the country's biggest labour unions as they were concerned about his health and wellbeing.
"It is a matter of crime and our interest is in Mabapa's wellness and make sure he is fine," he said.
Chilwane said Mabapa has taken leave and he was resting at home.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed a criminal case has been opened and no arrests have been made.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos