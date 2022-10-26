Returning mayor hits ground running; rivals plot her ousting
ANC-led alliance won't appeal ruling, plans another vote
Barely two hours after a successful court judgment overturning her removal as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse wasted no time in convening an urgent mayoral committee meeting yesterday.
Insiders said Phalatse sent a notice of the meeting before midday yesterday, which was attended by MMCs, political support staff and Joburg acting city manager Bryne Maduka...
