South Africa

DA coalition rule on shaky ground in Ekurhuleni

14 October 2022 - 07:32
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Ekurhuleni's minority government is on its way out as the ANC in the municipality submitted a motion of no confidence against mayor Tania Campbell on Thursday.

The ANC has been vocal in its endeavours to remove the DA mayors from all three Gauteng metros after having successfully done so in the City of Johannesburg with Mpho Phalatse two weeks ago...

