South Africa

Tshwane coalition partners support investigation into mayor Williams

Partners vow to vote against ANC motion of no confidence

25 August 2022 - 07:45
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

As City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams faces a motion of no confidence today, his coalition partners have pledged their support for him.

The DA's coalition partners ActionSA, FF+, IFP, COPE and ACDP vowed to vote against the ANC's planned motion of no confidence...

