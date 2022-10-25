Economists are also watching whether Godongwana unveils new support measures for the poor, as civil society groups have lobbied for the introduction of a universal basic income grant.
Medium-term budget: Eskom debt plan in focus
Image: Esa Alexander
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce a plan to take on part of power utility Eskom’s mammoth debt in his midterm budget on Wednesday, although analysts say the legally complex transfer will take time to execute.
State-owned Eskom has been mired in financial crisis for years and has roughly R400bn in debt it cannot afford to service.
It has required recurring government bailouts that have placed public finances under huge strain, with officials grappling with ways to solve the problem.
Economists said a large portion of Eskom’s debt needs to be absorbed by the state to make it financially stable.
“Anything less than R150bn would be deemed insufficient,” said Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes.
BNP Paribas analysts said getting bondholder buy-in for the debt transfer would be critical.
