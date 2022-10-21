×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

72 hospitals exempted from load-shedding, including 17 in Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 21 October 2022 - 14:19
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding. File photo.
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The number of hospitals excluded from load-shedding across the country has increased from 37 to 72 since September after health minister Joe Phaahla stepped in to mitigate the impact of rolling power outages on the provision of essential health services.

The health department said it had provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across the country to be considered for possible exclusion from load-shedding in a phased approach. It said 67% of the hospitals are supplied directly by municipalities while Eskom supplies the remaining 33%.

The preliminary network analysis conducted revealed 28 hospitals can be excluded from load-shedding by building new infrastructure at an estimated cost of R100m.

The updated list of exempted facilities in provinces are: Gauteng (17);, KwaZulu-Natal (15); Free State (14); Limpopo (10); Eastern Cape (7); Mpumalanga (4); Western Cape (4); Northern Cape (1), and; North West (0).

The department said a team led by director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and Eskom group executive for distribution Monde Bala is  working with authorities in Northern Cape and North West on alternative solutions to implement exemption of hospitals "in line with the commitment made to ensure no province is left behind".

"This is despite the technical challenges experienced, which include the electricity configuration of the networks in most areas in which some hospitals are found, which makes it difficult to immediately isolate them."

TimesLIVE

More load-shedding for the weekend

Eskom says breakdowns of five generating units overnight, two of which have returned to service, have worsened generation capacity shortages that ...
News
1 day ago

‘Pupils are not an exception’: Motshekga says matrics must work around load-shedding schedules

The matric class of 2022 will have to power through load-shedding to ensure they are well prepared for their final exams.
News
2 days ago

Limpopo, KZN ANC want André de Ruyter axed due to ‘dismal performance’ at Eskom

However, deputy president David Mabuza has said the executive's hands are tied in this regard.
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?