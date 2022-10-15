Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.
Breakdowns were reported at the Grootvlei (two), Camden and Medupi power stations, prompting a power shortage aggravated by a delay in repairing an earlier breakdown at the Lethabo Power Station, Eskom said. Load-shedding would continue until further notice.
A total 16,544MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 5,244MW down due to planned maintenance, it said.
TimesLIVE
Bust out the candles guys because load-shedding is back
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.
Breakdowns were reported at the Grootvlei (two), Camden and Medupi power stations, prompting a power shortage aggravated by a delay in repairing an earlier breakdown at the Lethabo Power Station, Eskom said. Load-shedding would continue until further notice.
A total 16,544MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 5,244MW down due to planned maintenance, it said.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding reprieve from midnight
Eskom blames illegal connections for Winterveldt blackout
KZN encourages schools to invest in generators amid load-shedding crisis
No light at the end of the tunnel as Eskom announces load-shedding extension
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos