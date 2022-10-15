×

South Africa

Bust out the candles guys because load-shedding is back

By TImesLIVE - 15 October 2022 - 13:57
What you're in for.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom will implement stage two load-shedding from 2pm on Saturday after breakdowns of four generating units, the utility said on Saturday.

Breakdowns were reported at the Grootvlei (two), Camden and Medupi power stations, prompting a power shortage aggravated by a delay in repairing an earlier breakdown at the Lethabo Power Station, Eskom said. Load-shedding would continue until further notice.

A total 16,544MW of generating capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns, with a further 5,244MW down due to planned maintenance, it said.

TimesLIVE

