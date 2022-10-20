Eskom has extended Stage 3 load-shedding from 5am today until further notice.
The power utility said this is due to the failure of two units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot.
Eskom is still to give a full update.
TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding extended due to failure of units at Eskom stations
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
TimesLIVE
Eskom employee, three contractors arrested for theft
Eskom says it can finally enforce order to recover millions paid to Brian Molefe in pension benefits
