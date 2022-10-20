×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding extended due to failure of units at Eskom stations

20 October 2022 - 09:42
Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding was extended from 5am on Thursday until further notice.
Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding was extended from 5am on Thursday until further notice.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has extended Stage 3 load-shedding from 5am today until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the failure of two units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot.

Eskom is still to give a full update.

TimesLIVE

Eskom employee, three contractors arrested for theft

An Eskom employee at Tutuka power station has been arrested in connection with the theft of 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the on-site stores ...
News
20 hours ago

Eskom says it can finally enforce order to recover millions paid to Brian Molefe in pension benefits

Eskom says it can finally enforce a court order to recover millions paid to former CEO Brian Molefe in pension benefits
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?