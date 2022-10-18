×

South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented due to overnight breakdowns

18 October 2022 - 10:27
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented at 5.30am due to breakdowns at five power stations overnight. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

The breakdown of generation units at five power stations overnight forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 5.30am this morning [Tuesday].

The power utility said load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.

Eskom is still to give a full update

TimesLIVE

