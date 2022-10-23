×

Eskom implements stage 4 load-shedding

'Emergency generation reserves need to be built up'

23 October 2022 - 13:09
Eskom to implement stage four loadshedding.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from midday on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Load-shedding will then vary between stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning. 

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 12 noon on Sunday until 5am on Monday. Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday morning.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm, thereafter increasing to stage 4 until 5am on Wednesday morning,” said the power utility.

“The higher load-shedding stages are required to help build up the emergency generation reserves during the week,” it added.

