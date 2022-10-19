‘We shall ensure that bail is denied, and that the employee faces the full might of the law,” said Karen Pillay, GM for Eskom group security.
In a separate incident at the Matla power station on Monday, three cleaning contractors working on site were arrested in connection with the theft of copper cables which they allegedly placed in a waste storage container.
“We cannot have such individuals who choose to steal so brazenly, within the employ of Eskom. We shall work ardently to arrest such individuals including their accomplices and bring them to book,” Pillay said.
TimesLIVE
Eskom employee, three contractors arrested for theft
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
An Eskom employee at Tutuka power station has been arrested in connection with the theft of 10 drums of hydraulic oil from the on-site stores facility.
The arrest was made after intensive internal investigations and with the support of the Hawks. The stolen drums of hydraulic oil are valued at more than R800,000.
The arrested employee appeared in the Standerton magistrate’s court and was remanded for a bail application.
