Criminals dressed in Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) uniforms and driving an unmarked vehicle with blue lights are allegedly targeting drivers in Centurion, Pretoria.
TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the criminals allegedly stop drivers and hijack them, mostly in Centurion and at the R511 from Diepsloot leading to Hartbeespoort.
“TMPD has received complaints about criminals who are posing as TMPD members and is working hard to apprehend these culprits,” he said.
Gang posing as metro cops targets motorists in Tshwane
Image: Elvis Ntombela
He said police are investigating three similar incidents.
“Community members are encouraged to be extra cautious and alert on the roads.
“Though some community members might be reluctant to come forward, we encourage members of the public who might have information regarding these criminals to report such to the nearest police station or to the TMPD on 012-358-7095/7096.
“All information received will be treated with confidentiality.”
