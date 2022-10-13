A former police officer was recently arrested for possession of stolen goods linked to victims of the July Krugersdorp gang-rape case.
The accused was part of the film crew when a group of suspected illegal miners robbed and raped eight women that were at the mine dump to record a music video.
Dolphina Truter, a former officer attached to Krugersdorp police station, appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Tuesday and was released on warning.
She is due to reappear in court on October 28.
Gauteng police commissioner Gen Elias Mawela said the possibility of more arrests in the Krugersdorp rape case cannot be ruled out.
"The suspect left the police service three or four years ago. She has been charged with theft and possession of stolen items. Police can't give more details about the case as investigations are ongoing but we can't rule out the possibility of more arrests," Mawela said.
Fourteen men, including a minor, were initially arrested.
Last month, police minister Bheki Cele said investigators working on this case have obtained video footage that would assist them in their probe.
All arrested suspects are due back in court on October 28.
Ex-cop in court for possession of stolen goods linked to Krugersdorp gang-rape victims
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A former police officer was recently arrested for possession of stolen goods linked to victims of the July Krugersdorp gang-rape case.
The accused was part of the film crew when a group of suspected illegal miners robbed and raped eight women that were at the mine dump to record a music video.
Dolphina Truter, a former officer attached to Krugersdorp police station, appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Tuesday and was released on warning.
She is due to reappear in court on October 28.
Gauteng police commissioner Gen Elias Mawela said the possibility of more arrests in the Krugersdorp rape case cannot be ruled out.
"The suspect left the police service three or four years ago. She has been charged with theft and possession of stolen items. Police can't give more details about the case as investigations are ongoing but we can't rule out the possibility of more arrests," Mawela said.
Fourteen men, including a minor, were initially arrested.
Last month, police minister Bheki Cele said investigators working on this case have obtained video footage that would assist them in their probe.
All arrested suspects are due back in court on October 28.
Video footage to help police crack mine dump rape case
Seven more charged with Krugersdorp gang rape, among them a minor and a South African
DA wants Bheki Cele fired and hauled before parliament over Krugersdorp rape comment
Seven suspects in the Krugersdorp mine dump attack charged with rape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos