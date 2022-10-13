×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-cop in court for possession of stolen goods linked to Krugersdorp gang-rape victims

13 October 2022 - 13:59
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former police officer was recently arrested for possession of stolen goods linked to victims of the July Krugersdorp gang-rape case.

The accused was part of the film crew when a group of suspected illegal miners robbed and raped eight women that were at the mine dump to record a music video.

Dolphina Truter, a former officer attached to Krugersdorp police station, appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Tuesday and was released on warning.

She is due to reappear in court on October 28.

Gauteng police commissioner Gen Elias Mawela said the possibility of more arrests in the Krugersdorp rape case cannot be ruled out.

"The suspect left the police service three or four years ago. She has been charged with theft and possession of stolen items. Police can't give more details about the case as investigations are ongoing but we can't rule out the possibility of more arrests," Mawela said.

Fourteen men, including a minor, were initially arrested.

Last month, police minister Bheki Cele said investigators working on this case have obtained video footage that would assist them in their probe.

All arrested suspects are due back in court on October 28.

Video footage to help police crack mine dump rape case

Police have obtained a video that will help strengthen their investigation in the Krugersdorp gang rape case involving eight women.
News
1 month ago

Seven more charged with Krugersdorp gang rape, among them a minor and a South African

Seven more people were on Thursday charged with raping eight women in West Village, Krugersdorp, bringing the number of suspects to 14.
News
2 months ago

DA wants Bheki Cele fired and hauled before parliament over Krugersdorp rape comment

Police minister Bheki Cele said one of the women who was raped at a Krugersdorp mine dump “was lucky — if it is lucky” to be raped by just one man.
News
2 months ago

Seven suspects in the Krugersdorp mine dump attack charged with rape

Seven suspects linked to the Krugersdorp gang rape were charged with multiple counts of rape, robbery and the contravention of the Immigration Act on ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12