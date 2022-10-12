Last month Zimbabwean doctors and nurses went on strike for better working conditions and salary hikes. Support was thin as more than half of Zimbabweans were in comfort in SA taking the government to court over the termination of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEPs).
Last Friday, the Basotho went to the polls. Sadly, most of them were in SA involved in gun battles and illegal mining. Gang leader Sarel "Lehlanya" Sello, who is wanted by the police in our land, was hobnobbing with politicians in Lesotho.
Extradition is elusive in our neighbourly relationships. We are still talking about it regarding Shepherd Bushiri. Mutual benefit is very skewed. SA is the major host to economically active foreign nationals while 33.9% of its own people are unemployed.
When stolen motor vehicles are shipped across borders, sovereign laws must be followed to retrieve them. However, the same territorial laws must be thrown out the window when illegal immigrants enter our country en masse. Xenophobia kicks in and the UN Refugee Agency becomes vociferous.
We can only sum it up that our continent is an Animal Farm. Well done to die-hard, patriotic Basotho for elevating the new Revolution for Prosperity party to power. Now you need to hold them to account and demand transparency in their dealings at all times. Let the wealth of your country be shared by all.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Foreigners must solve their countries' problems and congratulations to Basotho
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Last month Zimbabwean doctors and nurses went on strike for better working conditions and salary hikes. Support was thin as more than half of Zimbabweans were in comfort in SA taking the government to court over the termination of Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEPs).
Last Friday, the Basotho went to the polls. Sadly, most of them were in SA involved in gun battles and illegal mining. Gang leader Sarel "Lehlanya" Sello, who is wanted by the police in our land, was hobnobbing with politicians in Lesotho.
Extradition is elusive in our neighbourly relationships. We are still talking about it regarding Shepherd Bushiri. Mutual benefit is very skewed. SA is the major host to economically active foreign nationals while 33.9% of its own people are unemployed.
When stolen motor vehicles are shipped across borders, sovereign laws must be followed to retrieve them. However, the same territorial laws must be thrown out the window when illegal immigrants enter our country en masse. Xenophobia kicks in and the UN Refugee Agency becomes vociferous.
We can only sum it up that our continent is an Animal Farm. Well done to die-hard, patriotic Basotho for elevating the new Revolution for Prosperity party to power. Now you need to hold them to account and demand transparency in their dealings at all times. Let the wealth of your country be shared by all.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
Lesotho populist party wins most seats in election, falls short of majority
Tycoon’s ‘rich people’s party’ to form new Lesotho coalition government
Lesotho elects new parliament amid unresolved political crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos