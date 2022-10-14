New twist in zama zama gang rape case
Ex-cop Truter arrested for possession of stolen items
Dolphina Truter, the former police officer who was arrested for being possession of stolen goods belonging to victims of the Krugersdorp gang rape horror, was previously let off the hook after she was allegedly caught shoplifting.
Truter, the former warrant officer attached to Krugersdorp police station, appeared at the Krugersdorp magistrates court earlier this week on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. Police allegedly found her in possession of a make-up kit bag belonging to one of the eight women who were attacked, raped and robbed by a group of illegal miners during a video shoot in July. ..
