Eldos residents demand police action after recent shootings

A group of Eldorado Park residents refuse to be silenced by recent shootings and have been camping outside their police station for more than 30 days, demanding increased police visibility in their area.
“Gang shootings have become a part of life in Eldorado Park. Our police know all the people that are selling drugs in our community but they will never arrest them. The police are heavily involved in the drug world and ongoing gang violence” said Eldorado Park community leader Dereleen James.
The group, which consists of men and women of all ages, has set up tents and anti-gang placards at the police station’s main gate.
They have met with different heads of provincial government to voice their grievances, but now they are aiming to have a sit down with the country’s president to discuss fresh strategies that might put an end to ongoing gang shootings.
The group wants Eldorado Park police officers to be deployed to another area so that their area can have new officers not linked to gang activity in the area.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said individuals with information that might help investigators arrest drug peddlers and gang shooters should approach the police. The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has deployed additional members to targeted communities to help end the shootings.
City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee for finance Margret Arnolds, who lives in Eldorado Park, said: “The newly appointed City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and his mayoral committee have made several commitments that might bring positive changes in Eldorado Park.
The newly appointed Gauteng mayor Panyaza Lesufi has also agreed to visit Eldos tomorrow to engage with community leaders.
"Morero and Lesufi must be given time to attend to raised issues but residents are pleased that both government leaders are worried about what is happening in Eldorado Park and they also want to work with the community.”
Eldos residents demand police action after recent shootings
Community calls for crooked cops to be removed
Image: Veli Nhlapo
