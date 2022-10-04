One dead, firearms and ammunition recovered after shooting in Westbury

Gauteng police recovered two unlicensed firearms and more than 70 rounds of ammunition soon after a man was gunned down in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Tuesday in suspected gang violence.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police received information about a shootout between a group of men in Westbury.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre where one was declared dead on arrival,” he said.
It is alleged the victims were standing outside a shop in the area at around 7.30am when they were accosted by four suspects who had jumped out of a car and fired several shots toward them.
“A shootout ensued, leading to one of the men who were outside the shop being fatally wounded,” said Masondo.
He said while searching for the suspects, police noticed a white VW Polo driving in the area. When the driver spotted the police, he sped off and a high-speed chase ensued.
“The suspect abandoned the car and ran on foot, dropping a plastic bag. Inside police found a shotgun, a pistol and more than 70 rounds of ammunition.
“These firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if they are linked to today's shooting or other crimes,” he said.
Masondo said police are on the lookout for the suspects and a case of murder and attempted murder had been opened.
“Anyone who has information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects is asked to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”
