5000 pupils yet to be placed at inland schools
Late registration starts on Wednesday
With just a day left until the reopening of schools, three provinces are racing against time to allocate thousands of pupils space.
Schools will reopen on Wednesday in inland provinces – Gauteng, North West, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga...
